SWEETWATER COUNTY -- At least one Rock Springs native was able to break into the movies, and he did it after appearing at the Rialto Theatre, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum said in a press release.
Mickey Daniels, born Richard Daniels, Jr. in Rock Springs on October 11, 1914, was the son of Richard Daniels, himself an actor born in Wales, and his wife Hannah. Mickey started performing young, and he was spotted by a talent agent during a performance at the Rialto on South Main Street in 1921. By the next year he’d been signed by producer Hal Roach for the groundbreaking "Our Gang" series, whose stars were a group of loveable, ragtag kids.
Daniels appeared in more than 100 short and feature films between 1922 and 1941. Film buffs in particular remember him as Mickey the Truant Officer in 1933's "Fish Hooky," one episode of the "Our Gang"series later syndicated on television.
A short colorized clip from “Fish Hooky” can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHlx7KjrRpk, and the full 30-minute feature is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4BPko0Tf2k.
Daniels left acting in the 1940s and died in San Diego, California, in 1970.
