ROCK SPRINGS -- A year after being sworn into the United States Coast Guard, Seaman Nicholas R. Allen of Rock Springs is serving in Louisiana, helping with the aftermath of the record-breaking hurricane season there. The latest hurricane, Zeta, hit in late October.
Nicholas Allen was sworn into the Coast Guard by his father, U.S. Army Reserve Captain Stephen P. Allen, during a ceremony on Sept. 20, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Stephen Allen had the privilege of giving his son the oath of enlistment. Wyoming residents have to travel to Boise or Denver, Colorado, to join the U.S. Coast Guard.
Currently stationed at Lake Charles, Louisiana, Nicholas Allen is serving at a small boat station. He is a qualified boat crew member and boarding team member. He has also been appointed the unit medical coordinator as he is a nationally certified EMT.
