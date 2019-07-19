ROCK SPRINGS — Tiana Nez of Rock Springs will join other outstanding middle school students from across the United States to take part in the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., beginning Sunday.
The conference will run through Friday. It is an academic and career oriented development experience designed to enable students to explore their interests and to experience learning beyond the classroom.
Tiana was nominated to attend the forum by her sixth-grade band teacher from Eastside Elementary School. In addition to participating in band and other school-based activities, Tiana is also passionate about sports and plays on local teams for football and basketball.
She hopes to one day work in law enforcement and is looking forward to meeting people from around the country, exploring Washington, D.C., and learning more about what it takes to be a young leader, mentor and role model. Tiana is the daughter of Jennifer Merten Copeland and Myles Copeland, and will attend seventh grade at Rock Springs Junior High in the fall.
The Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of the Envision family of programs. Learn more at www.envisionexperience.com.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Tiana Nez to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice president and general manager for Envision.
“Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At the Junior National Young Leaders Conference students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
