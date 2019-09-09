ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency swept the awards at the Wyoming Working Together Conference in Gillette, winning all three Wyoming Main Street categories.
A Touch of Class received the Wyoming Main Street Display Award for the business/building owner that has an outstanding, creative display that enhances its business and celebrates the seasons and/or events.
“A Touch of Class is always in tune to what’s happening in downtown,” said Trina Brittain, Main Street/URA marketing events coordinator. “They have even invited groups like the White Mountain Skating Academy to dress up and pose in their windows during our annual Living Windows event during the holidays. If people walk by a display, point at it and smile, you know there’s talent there.”
Owner Tina Angelovic was very pleased to have received the award.
“I’m very surprised but very thankful,” she expressed. “Merchandising is my passion. I enjoy it.”
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency also took home the Wyoming Main Street Innovation Award for its ongoing campaign, “Spend $20 on the 20th.”
“Most shoppers forget about the ‘mom-and-pop’ shops after Small Business Saturday,” Brittain said. “This is our way to encourage them to get away from ‘one-click’ ordering and give the independently-owned businesses the support they deserve.”
Emily Lopez, owner/broker of High Country Realty, and Lisa Ryberg, owner of Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, participated in the campaign by inviting shoppers to drop off their receipts from businesses in downtown Rock Springs for a drawing to win $20.
Chairwoman Maria Mortensen of the Main Street/URA Board of Directors earned the Wyoming Main Street Leadership Award. This award is for an individual who has made significant, lasting contributions to a Wyoming Main Street Community; inspired others through leadership; been a positive role model for Main Street ideals; and has shared personal knowledge and skills with the Main Street program.
Mortensen has contributed financially to the program and she goes the extra mile, according to the release. She supports small businesses, participates in numerous projects and helps to protect the environment in downtown with her involvement with the Ray Lovato Recycling Center.
“She teaches the historic value of our community whenever she makes contact with visitors and locals,” Manager Chad Banks said. “She is definitely a role model for Main Street ideals, spending many hours volunteering.”
Banks added, “Through her various connections, we are able to round up sponsors for quite a few projects.”
Mortensen was flattered to receive the award.
“I love doing what I do and I really appreciate the recognition,” Mortensen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.