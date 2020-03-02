ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Young At Heart is a community center that focuses on providing services to senior citizens and children, but can serve community members of all ages and abilities through many programs. Each year, Young At Heart serves more than 2,000 individuals and administers programs that provide a range of social, educational, health and nutrition support. Young at Heart accomplishes this task with the help of its 13 member board, 53 staff members and approximately 200 volunteers who give more than 20,000 hours of service per year.
EARLY LEARNING CENTER
The Early Learning Center continues to offer quality early childhood education for children ages 6-weeks to 5 years old and a quality summer and before and after school programs for school aged children. The program was expanded this year to create an additional kindergarten prep classroom to meet the needs of the community. The Early Learning Center offers developmentally appropriate, engaging and inclusive curriculum with qualified teachers. Activities and lesson plans are used to cultivate social and emotional skills, fine and gross motor skills, cognitive development and literacy skills. The Early Learning Center works hard to ensure kindergarten readiness and create a lifelong love for learning for those enrolled in the program.
SENIOR FOCUS PROGRAMS
Young At Heart’s senior focused programs are more than just fun and games. They are designed with the goal of providing the support an individual needs to remain living independently in their own home and avoid more costly institutionalization. Some of the larger programs Young At Heart administers include Home Delivered Meals, Special Diet Meals, Congregate Meals, In Home Services, and Caregiver Respite, Home Health Nursing, and education, socialization, and exercise programs. Through these programs, needs such as isolation, access to nutritious meals, caregiver burnout and other signs and symptoms associated with aging are addressed.
MEETING THE CHALLENGES
Along with tight budgets, one of the most significant challenges Young At Heart is working to address stems from the fact that the State of Wyoming is rapidly aging. From 2013 to 2017 the population of Sweetwater County residents age 65 to 74 increased by 32.2%, and last year Wyoming saw the fastest growth in the nation of this population.
To address this challenge, during the past year Young At Heart has expanded the number and types of services offered, beating out 2018 which was itself a record year for the organization. Through various meals programs, Young At Heart served more than 40,000 meals in the past year, more than half of which were delivered to our community’s home-bound residents. Young At Heart is funded by the City of Rock Springs, Sweetwater County, state and federal grants, the United Way of Southwest Wyoming, and through donations.
