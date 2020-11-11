ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Young at Heart In-Home Services’ Tree of Sharing 2020 is currently underway for this holiday season.
Each year Rock Springs Young at Heart’s In-Home Services department reaches out to eligible home bound community members to help ensure that they too have a joyful holiday season.
Currently, the Tree of Sharing has eligible participants waiting to be sponsored. Bulbs from the tree may be retrieved from Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Rock Springs Young at Heart dining room.
Young at Heart kindly asks for donors to place their name, phone number, and the number on the bulb down so that donations can be tracked.
Gifts will need to be returned to Rock Springs Young at Heart on or before Dec. 15 so that they may be distributed to those in needs in time for Christmas.
“So many of our community’s senior citizens spend Christmas alone, and have a real need for basic necessities. In many cases this leads to higher rates of depression during the holiday season, and it is our hope that through this program we can help to meet their needs and brighten their holiday’s” Emmy Nielsen, In Home Services Supervisor said in a press release.
For more information contact Nielsen at 307-352-6737 ext. 310 or at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
