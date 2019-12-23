SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Rocket Miner coloring contest winners were selected during their staff Christmas party on Dec. 19. Staff members selected the winners in the age categories of 0-5, 6-8, 9-14, 14-18 and 19 and older. Several entries were received in the first three categories.
The winners included:
0-3: Lucy Winner, age 3, parent Sarah Eusek
6-8: Christian Scott, age 6, parent, Sarah Scott
9-14: Teague Powell,age 11, parents, Natalie and Dylan Powell
Those wishing to pick up your child's picture may do so until Jan. 15 in the advertising department of the Rocket Miner, 215 D St. The Rocket Miner will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
