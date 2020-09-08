ROCK SPRINGS — John and Connie Zampedri of Rock Springs and Daren and Kim Wellborn of Wilsonville, Oregon announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their children, Cody Zampedri and Amanda Rockwood.
The bride was born in Rock Springs and raised in Wilsonville. She attended both Oregon State University and Mount Hood Community College earning a Bachelors of Science and Respiratory Therapy degree. She currently works at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County where she's a Registered Respiratory Therapist.
The groom is a Rock Springs native. He is the bass player for the local band ZamTrip and co-owner of Backstage Screen Printing.
The couple has planned a late September wedding before friends and family.
