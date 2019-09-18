Rocky Mountain Power donation
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently presented the Rock Springs Renewal Fund with a $3,000 check to help underwrite the upcoming Christmas show, "A Very Electric Christmas," at the Broadway Theater. Rocky Mountain Power is a season underwriter for the 2019-20 Broadway Theater season. Pictured from left are Ron Wild of Rocky Mountain Power and Chad Banks Rock Springs Main Street/URA Manager. For more information visit www.BroadwayRS.com.

