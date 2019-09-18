Rocky Mountain Power donation
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power presented the Rock Springs Renewal Fund with a $3,000 check to underwrite "A Very Electric Christmas" at the Broadway Theater. The company is a season underwriter for the 2019-20 season. Ron Wild of Rocky Mountain Power, left, presented the check to Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager Chad Banks.

