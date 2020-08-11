SALT LAKE CITY — With many Rocky Mountain Power customers experiencing difficulties paying bills in the wake of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, the company is extending its suspension of late fees and service disconnections to customers who set up payment plans and stay on track. Customer care representatives can also connect customers with energy assistance programs and other payment arrangements. The company also matches donations to the energy assistance programs 2-to-1 for those looking to help others in the community.
While regular billing cycles and disconnections for nonpayment have resumed, Rocky Mountain Power will continue an ongoing customer outreach campaign to inform customers about expanded, flexible payment plan options and energy assistance. Outreach methods include the following:
— Information for energy assistance is provided on the bill and on customer accounts online
— Customers with past due balances receive calls, emails or letters encouraging them to contact the company for payment arrangements
— Residential customers can elect to participate in a 12-month payment plan with a lower monthly payment for the first four months or an equal payment plan with the current bill and any past due balances rolled into a fixed payment amount each month
— Commercial customers can have up to six months to pay any past due bills
— Payment plans may be renegotiated or extended recognizing the income fluctuations customers may experience as the economy recovers
Rocky Mountain Power encourages customers to speak with a Rocky Mountain Power customer care representative who can help provide peace of mind and assistance. Helping customers through this difficult time as we provide safe, reliable power is our number one priority.
Customers can visit www.rockymountainpower.net/billhelp<http://www.rockymountainpower.net/billhelp> or call us toll free at 1-888-221-7070. Customer care representatives are always available and ready to help.
As a reminder, scammers are actively targeting energy customers in our region. If you receive a call, text or email threatening to shut off your power unless you pay immediately, it's a scam. Stay aware and be safe.
For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net<http://www.rockymountainpower.net>.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.