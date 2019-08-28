CHEYENNE – When Andy Adams learned his insurance company wouldn’t cover loss of a valuable belt buckle that once belonged to famous sharpshooter Annie Oakley, he denied any suggestion of fraud and sued, and that is where this year’s Wyoming High School Mock Trial case begins.
WHSMT is releasing the case of Adams vs. Honest Abe Insurance Company of Wyoming on Sept. 1. Now high school teams of six to eight students will work on being able to present both the plaintiff and defendant’s sides of this case, for the 2019 state competition Nov. 27 in Cheyenne. The winning team will represent Wyoming in the National High School Mock Trial competition in Evansville, Indiana, next May.
High school mock trial gives students practical experience in the American legal system, where they learn critical thinking, strategy, teamwork and confidence.
Case materials are available on www.wyomingmocktrial.com. They include a background summary, a complaint and other court documents, sworn statements by witnesses and exhibits – all for use by students as they prepare for competition “trials.” A link to the case materials is on the home page and also on the “Archive” tab.
Anyone interested in organizing a team or coaching a team, as a teacher or attorney, or interested in helping score or preside at the state competition in November, can email state coordinator Marguerite Herman at wyomingmocktrial@gmail.com.
The website also includes information about mock trial, rules of competition, coaching and scoring/judging information. Competition is open to any team of students in grades 8-12. Team registrations are due Nov. 13.
WHSMT is supported by an annual grant from the Wyoming State Bar Association.
