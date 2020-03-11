ROCK SPRINGS — The Utah Shakespeare Festival is once again visiting The Broadway Theater during their tour, this year performing one of the world’s most popular and tragic love stories, William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
Romeo and Juliet will present one public performance, at 7 p.m. on April 1. For more information, visit www.BroadwayRS.com or call the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency or Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Free admission to students with identification, all others are $10.
The tour will perform nearly 60 shows for more than 120 schools and 25,000 students across the states of Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. The cast and crew will be on the road for thirteen weeks from January through April to bring this classic tragedy to schools, community centers, and correctional facilities. Students will have the chance to watch the show and then participate in a post-show discussion and workshops in Stage Combat, Performing Shakespeare's Text, Technical Theater and Developing Character through Improvisation.
The 2019-2020 season at The Broadway Theater is underwritten with support from the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming Arts Council, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Genesis Alkali, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board and Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.
