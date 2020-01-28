GREELEY, Colorado — Shyann Rood of Rock Springs received her Master of Arts in Special Education degree from the University of Northern Colorado during fall 2019 commencement ceremonies on Dec. 13-14.
For more information about fall commencement ceremonies and a profile of
the class of fall 2019, visit https://www.unco.edu/news/articles/commencement-fall19.aspx.
