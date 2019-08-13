SWEETWATER COUNTY — Every year, nearly 4 million young people are served by Boys and Girls Clubs. To celebrate these extraordinary efforts, Ross Stores Inc. partnered with the group to host a four-week program called “Help Local Kids Learn.” Customers made monetary contributions at the Rock Springs Ross Dress for Less location during checkout to be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County this past February.
The Rock Springs Ross Dress for Less and local shoppers came together to raise $2,608.77 for the local club’s PowerHour program, which helps club members age 6-18 achieve academic success by providing homework help, tutoring and high-yield learning activities and encouraging members to become self-directed learners.
As part of the campaign:
• 100 percent of proceeds raised at each store went to local Boys and Girls Clubs Every $3 donation helped provide one hour of homework help for a club member.
• $15 helps keep a child safe after school today.
ABOUT ROSS STORES
Ross Stores Inc. is headquartered in Dublin, California. The company operates Ross Dress for Less, an off-price apparel and home fashion chain with 1,483 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name-brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. For more information, visit www.rossstores.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.