ROCK SPRINGS — Three Rock Springs High School students were honored during the Dec. 17 Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting at the White Mountain Library.
Alyssa Bedard, Annika Syvrud and Bradlie Hunsaker were all recognized as RSHS outstanding students for the month of December.
Alyssa Bedard is a member of the National Honor Society and National Association of High School Scholars. She is a member of the Health Academy, Athletics for Literacy, Student Council, Soccer, Indoor Track, Congressional Award, National Honor Society. She has more than 500 hours of community service in four years. After graduating, Bedard plans to attend the University of Wyoming and major in academics and soccer. She plans to pursue a career in the medical field. Some of her favorite classes include Phlebotomy, AP biology, AP calculus, Anatomy and technical writing. She is the Student Body Vice-President and Varsity soccer captain.
Annika Syvrud's areas of interest include the medical field, soccer and leadership positions in the Student Council. Her favorite classes include Health Academy classes such as anatomy and phlebotomy. She belongs to Health Academy, Tigers for Literacy, National Honor Society and Student Council. She also enjoys soccer. Syvrud plans to attend Wayne State College to further her soccer career and to go on a Pre-Med route in college.
Bradlie Hunsaker is a member of the RSHS Student Council, National Honor Society, Tigers for Literacy and Rock Springs Health Academy. In addition, she has been manager for the boys basketball team. After graduation, Hunsaker plans to go to Utah State and then on to dental school. Hunsaker plays piano and enjoys reading and hanging out with her sisters.
