ROCK SPRINGS — After months of hard work and dedication, four students on the Girls Who Code team SuperGirls will represent Black Butte High School at the national championship for Girls Go CyberStart (NCGGCS) 2020.
Quincy Stewart, Alyssa Martinez, Elizabeth Jensen and Stephanie Martinez will compete online for the national championship in a series of challenges to capture a virtual flag. The competition runs from May 20-21, 2020.
‘Capture the Flag’ (CTF) cybersecurity competitions don’t involve first-person shooters or running around outdoors. Instead, cybersecurity CTF’s involve a set of computer security puzzles and challenges that test skills in areas such as reverse-engineering, memory corruption and cryptography. When a challenge is solved, it gives the players a flag — a secret string of code that can be exchanged for points. The more points, the higher the team moves up in rank.
Top scoring teams from across the United States will be playing for $400 per team member and $250 for their school. Black Butte and Sheridan High School were the only Wyoming teams to qualify. This is the first time Black Butte team members have progressed to national competition. For the past three years, they placed third in the state contest.
The Girls Who Code team SuperGirls includes 15 students. Team members are in grades 7-12 and attend Black Butte High School and Rock Springs Junior High. Rock Springs students have been playing the game on their own since they could not meet face to face due to the COVID-19 school closures. Competition started early in 2020.
Girls Go CyberStart is an interactive series of digital challenges designed to introduce students to the field of cybersecurity. Girls compete in three stages.
