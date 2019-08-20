ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Class of 1959 celebrated its 60-year reunion on Aug. 9-11, 2019, at the Outlaw Inn.
On the evening of Aug. 9 a no-host dinner took place in the Robber’s Roost. A meet and greet on took place on the afternoon of Aug. 10 with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. That evening a buffet dinner was served. A moment of silence was observed as the names of each classmate who had passed was read and a candle lit in their honor.
Prizes were presented for:
n Traveling the farthest: Joyce Bryson from Florida
n Being married the longest: Carol Kaumo with 58 years
n Having the most children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Nadine Wilburn with 29
Every classmate won a door prize, which were donated by Rock Springs merchants and organizations. Artwork created by Larry McNaiTey, a deceased classmate, was included among the door prizes. Gift bags were provided to all of the class members.
Music was provided by class president Gary North on the clarinet and Garry Kellogg on the guitar. On Sunday morning, a no-host breakfast buffet was served and ended with many hugs and well wishes.
