ROCK SPRINGS —Recently, the Rock Springs High School Class of 1969 banned together to donate a $300 check to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, in conjunction with their 50th class reunion earlier this summer.
“As always generous contributions from groups in the community is appreciated,” Manager Chad Banks said in a press release.
Lynn Hay of the class said they wanted to make this donation because they enjoy seeing the improvements in Downtown and they’re looking forward to seeing more improvements in the future.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.