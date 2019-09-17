ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Class of 1969 celebrated its 50-year reunion this summer with more than 100 people in attendance from across the state and the country. The class had not been together for 20 years, since the 30 year reunion in 1999.
The June weekend started with an ice-breaker on the first evening at Buddha Bob’s. More than 100 classmates and their spouses attended.
The next day featured a golf tournament at the White Mountain Golf Course. Winners were Kathy Bettas, Becky Costantino, MaryBerti and Lynn Hay. Others toured the downtown area, taking in the new sites and enjoying the new businesses in the area. That evening was the main event, which was the banquet at Santa Fe Southwest Grill.
Kip Kiser was the master of ceremonies and kept the crowd laughing and engaged. Door prizes were given out, including one for the most grandchildren that went to Tammy Williams Kunz who has 17. She received a painting of the old Rock Springs High School titled, “These Hallowed Halls.” The painting was donated by local artist and classmate Luana Tarno Ingabrand. Other prizes were mugs made by Gwen Roich and paintings by Loleen Miller Denney.
Five of the classmates'' former teachers attended the banquet, including Frank and Norma Prevedel, Marjane Telck, Andy Anderson and Chuck Tate.
Many of the class met at Coal Train Coffee to bid each other farewell on the third morning. Everyone agreed that the next reunion should be within the next five years, according to a press release.
