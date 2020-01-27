GILLETTE — Eight Rock Springs High School students and four Sweetwater County School District No. 1 teachers traveled to Gillette for the Wyoming Music Educators Association/Wyoming High School Activities Association All State Music Conference in January.
The band and choir students, selected from more than 1,000 auditions from across the state, spent two days rehearsing and learning from nationally recognized conductors and teachers, culminating in a performance at the gala concert Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Students performing with the all state honor groups from Rock Springs were:
— John Deru, choir, bass 1
— Karson Hansen, choir, tenor 1
— Shiva Yeshlur, band, alto saxophone
— Kyan DeBernardi, band, tuba
— Sean Pinkham, band, clarinet
— Micheal Kozlowski, band, euphonium
— Xenia Crosby, orchestra, piccolo and flute
— Makayla Kramer, orchestra, clarinet
In addition to being selected for the ensembles, Xenia Crosby and Makayla Kramer both performed solos with the orchestra, and Kramer was a finalist for the WMEA Outstanding Senior Award.
While the students were busy rehearsing, Sweetwater No. 1 teachers were able to take workshop classes from professors and educators from Wyoming and across the United States. At the workshops, teachers were able to learn from the best about what’s going on in music education and to develop their skills to better serve their students.
In addition, Rock Springs High School Band Director Brian Redmond was recognized as the Phi Beta Mu Outstanding Bandmaster of the Year and the South Big Horn Basin Music Educator of the Year.
