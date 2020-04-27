ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School speech and debate team members were able to compete at state despite COVID-19 restrictions and earned second place during the online state championship April 22-25.
Results include:
— Informative speaking: Isabella Rodriguez, state champion in 4A and overall.
— Extemporaneous: Shiva Yeshlur, state champion in 4A and overall; Gwennan Pritchard, fourth overall and third in 4A
— Congress: Brody White, second overall and first in 4A; Rachel Shuler best legislation in House B
— Drama: Adley Robbins, third overall and second in 4A
— Public Forum Debate: Shiva Yeshlur and Rachel Shuler, tied for second in 4A
— Policy Debate: Hannah Crockett and Ben Bae, overall semifinalists and third in 4A
— Lincoln-Douglas Debate: Makayla Kramer, state champion in 4A and overall; Zak Fox, overall quarter finalist
Stephanie Cozzens serves as head coach of the RSHS team and Jeremiah and Tiffany Etcheverry are assistant coaches.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association with support from local teams and the University of Wyoming worked together to create the first ever online state speech and debate event.
