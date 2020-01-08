LARAMIE — Rock Springs High School drama students returned from the Wyoming State Thespian Festival in December with a second-place award in the sweepstakes competition — the high school's top finish ever.
The competition is annually organized by the Wyoming Educators of Secondary Theatre and hosted by the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance. The three-day event in Laramie is dedicated to presenting and adjudicating the performance, technical and design work of Wyoming theater students, according to UW's website.
Students from more than 30 Wyoming high schools competed in a variety of performance and design events, including monologues, scenic design and costume design. Each school could also bring one group performance in proscenium, arena or devised.
Rock Springs High School results include:
-- Varsity Acting Monologue: Tasha Seppie, all-state; Destiny Britton, all-state; and Lillie Devree, honorable mention
-- Varsity Acting Duet: Damaris Ruiz/Catie Spann, all-state
-- Varsity Musical Solo: Catie Spann, all-state; Tasha Seppie, honorable mention; Brent Lemon, honorable mention; Valerie Sleight, honorable mention
-- Varsity Musical Duet: Catie Spann/Damaris Ruiz, all-state; Valerie Sleight/Lucy Lowell, honorable mention
-- Group Musical No. 1: All-state honors went to Catie Spann, Lillie Devree, Joseph Adkins, Kenidee Fullmer, Valerie Sleight, Hailee Victorio, Damaris Ruiz, Destiny Britton, Cassandra Morley, Mikayla Shauers, Brent Lemon, Lucy Lowell, Xenia Crosby and Tasha Seppie
-- Main Stage – Lafayette No. 1: Catie Spann, all-state; Damaris Ruiz, honorable mention
-- Costume Design, first year: Ariana Kuhn, all-state
-- Set Design, second year: Allison Murray, all-state
-- Fantasy Makeup, fourth year: Mikayla Shauers, all-state
