RSNB donation

RSNB BANK recently presented a check to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA to sponsor Santa's visits at the Rock Springs Historical Museum this year. Santa will be at the Rock Springs Historical Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.every Saturday, through Dec. 21. Pictured from left are Maria Mortensen and Kevin Harper with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, Ben Hansen, RSNB Bank, Stacy Jones, Glennise Wendorf and Sue Lozier with Rock Springs Main Street/URA.

