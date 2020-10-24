RSPD resource officer builds snowman with students

Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 51F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then snow showers overnight. Low 7F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.