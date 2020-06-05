ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department is working with local protestors to answer questions about law enforcement and demonstrate their support of peaceful protest. Members of the RSPD also criticized the actions and inaction that led to the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
The RSPD was notified of a local protest on Monday, June 1, and met with the coordinator, Andi Nations. She communicated that a protest would take place on Sunday, June 6, from noon to 3 p.m. in the downtown Rock Springs area, specifically F and Second streets. She further advised the protest would have a follow-up candlelight vigil in Bunning Park on the same day. According to a press release, these protests were to bring awareness to the events in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and were not to disparage the Rock Springs Police Department.
The following day, Chief Dwane Pacheco was contacted by Nations, who advised the event had been changed to a four-day event starting on Friday and ending on Monday with the vigil at Bunning Park still planned, but the time was changed to 7-9 p.m.
Nations coordinated the event on Sunday, June 7, and Monday, June 8. Those responsible for the planned events on Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, were identified but they did not return messages, according to the release.
Protesters have been congregating near the large flag pole on Dewar Drive to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd all week. Chief Pacheco has made it a point to stop by and check on these protesters daily. The first question to the protesters by the chief was to see how they were treated by officers of the RSPD and by the community. All of the men and women, both young and old, said the Rock Springs Police Department had been great and had even arrested an intoxicated man who was harassing them. The release said the people of Rock Springs have given them more good than bad comments, honks of support, and water, snacks and food.
The protesters, Chief Pacheco and several Rock Springs police officers took photos near the city of Rock Springs sign that reads “Home of 56 Nationalities.” Officers answered questions from protesters about their right to demonstrate, law enforcement use of force, and the chief’s opinion of the killing of Floyd at the hands of law enforcement. The following is a synopsis of the answers to these questions:
-- “The Rock Springs Police Department will protect and defend the rights of citizens to assemble and protest peacefully.
-- "The Rock Springs Police Department will utilize only that force which is objectively reasonable and necessary to effectively bring an incident under control, while protecting the lives of the officers and others.
-- “The death of Mr. Floyd at the hands of law enforcement should never be tolerated and the badges of law enforcement are forever tarnished due to the actions of one officer and the inaction of other officers who stood by and did nothing.
-- “The Rock Springs Police Department has invested countless hours, days and years to foster and develop partnerships and effective dialogue with all citizens and our community which includes schools, faith communities, businesses and non-profit organizations. We hold our agency to the highest standards, and Chief Pacheco is proud to stand with and by his fellow professional peace officers.”
The press release concluded, “The Rock Springs Police Department looks forward to a peaceful weekend and respectful continued dialogue with all citizens of the community.”
