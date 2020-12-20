GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Public Lands Planner Mark Kot ‘s last day on the job was Friday and Green River Mayor Pete Rust commended Kot for his 38 years of service to the residents of Sweetwater County.
Mayor Rust, who hired Kot and worked alongside him for 11 years, said “38 years of service to the citizens of Sweetwater County and beyond is a truly amazing accomplishment and on behalf of the City of Green River I want to sincerely thank you for all of your efforts that you have put forward everyday to help improve our lives.” Rust said “I will be forever grateful.”
“I would like to thank everyone for sharing their knowledge and experience throughout the years.” Kot said as he looks forward to visiting family, traveling, volunteering, exploring Sweetwater County and Wyoming.
Future county contact regarding public land issues will fall on the shoulders of Land Use Director Eric Bingham.
