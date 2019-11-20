ROCK SPRINGS — He’s making his list and he’s checking it twice. Share your wishes with Santa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum this season.
Santa Claus can be traced back hundreds of years to a monk named Saint Nicholas. He was supposedly have been born sometime around 280 A.D. in Patara, near Myra in modern-day Turkey. Nicholas’s popularity spread over the next several years and he became known as the protector of children and sailors, according to a press release.
As the children visit Santa, he will give them paper conductor hats for them to enjoy.
Rock Springs resident, Gene Emerson was a former pastor at Restoration Ministries. He will visit with the young ones at the museum on Nov. 30.
"Gene gets excited when he puts that suit on to spread some cheer to the children at the museum,” Trina Brittain Marketing Events Coordinator, said in the release. “The last time we spoke about it, he said, ‘it’s a really fun gig.'"
“They go out of their way to brighten everyone’s Christmas and we’re truly thankful for that,” Brittain said.
Rock Springs resident, Heath Mortensen will welcome the youngsters at the museum on Dec. 7. Mortensen, an underground mechanic at Ciner for the past 32 years, volunteered to be Santa for ten years at the company’s holiday parties.
“As most folks know, news travel quickly in this community,” Mortensen said in the release. “People found out what I did and I received many requests to play Santa.”
“I really enjoy it but by my last appearance each December, I’m ready to hang up the suit until the following November,” Mortensen said.
Rock Springs, resident, Byron Zuehlsdorff will put on the red and white suit on Dec.14. According to the FMC retiree, he has been Santa” for 28 years. He enjoys watching the kids see Santa. “I’ve also Skyped with Santa,” Zuehlsdorff said in the release.
RSNB will be sponsoring this event.
Emerson will greet the children at the museum again on Dec. 21. He will also make an appearance as Santa at The Broadway Theater after the showing of “The Polar Express” on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.For more information visit www.BroadwayRS.com.
The first Santa Meet and Greet at the museum also takes place on Small Business Saturday. Locals and visitors are encouraged to support small businesses all day that day and throughout the year.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
