Bulk sausage is one of those versatile proteins that lend itself to a number of different meals. You can top a pizza with it; patty it and fry it as part of your morning breakfast; or add it to a diverse number of recipes. In some instances, you can add it, half and half, to hamburger for a richer, more flavorful entrée.
Sausage is also simple to make. A basic breakfast sausage includes two pounds of ground pork; 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar; 2 teaspoons rubbed sage; 2 teaspoons salt; 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder; 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika; 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper; and a pinch crushed red pepper flakes. You can add an additional ½ teaspoon of sage for a sage sausage or replace the sage with 2-2 ½ teaspoons of Italian seasoning for Italian sausage.
Here are a couple ways you can turn a pound of sausage into a satisfying meal:
BAKED STUFFED ZUCCHINI
Ingredients:
One extra large Zucchini
1 pound pork sausage (I like sage)
Four buttered saltine crackers, crumbled
Six crumbled saltine crackers, not buttered
¼ cup diced onion
1 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Two beaten eggs
Salt and pepper to taste
—Boil Zucchini in a roasting pan for 10 minutes until tender but firm.
— Once cool enough to handle, cut zucchinis in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds and pulp. Reserve and chop pulp and discard seeds. Salt and pepper the zucchini boats.
— In a skillet brown sausage and onion.
— Combine zucchini pulp, sausage and onion mixture, non-buttered crackers, ½ of the grated cheese and eggs.
— Place zucchini boats on foil-lined sheet pan and fill with mixture.
— Bake in 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 40 to 45 minutes.
— Combine buttered crackers and remaining cheese. Top the zucchini and place back in oven until cheese is melted and crackers are slightly browned.
If you cannot find an extra large zucchini, or would prefer, you could use six to eight small zucchinis.
SAUSAGE AND POTATO BAKE
Ingredients:
1 pound bulk pork sausage, (I like Italian)
Two 4.7 ounce boxes au gratin potatoes
4 cups boiling water
1 cup milk
¼ cup butter
Approximately 2/3 cup chopped green onions
— Heat oven to 400 degree Fahrenheit. Spray 13-inch by 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
— In skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until no longer pink, and drain.
In large bowl, mix water, milk and butter. Stir in potatoes and sauce mix. Stir in sausage and 1/2 cup green onions until well blended. Pour potato mixture into baking dish.
— Bake uncovered 40 minutes, until potatoes are tender. Top with remaining green onions. Let stand 5 minutes before serving to allow sauce to thicken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.