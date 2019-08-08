ROCK SPRINGS -- The 2018-2019 Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services Children's Honor Choir ended its program in April after 18 years of performing locally, regionally, and nationally.
The SBOCES-sponsored choir officially was founded in 2001 by Sarah Wessel as a host choir for the Wyoming American Choral Directors Association All State Children's Honor Choir performance at the former East Junior High School. This event brought to Sweetwater County nationally acclaimed conductor, educator, and composer Betty Bertaux of Baltimore, Maryland. Since that time, the choir has hosted two more ACDA All State Choirs with conductors/composers/educators Susan Brumfield of Texas and Anthony Trecek-King of Boston.
The mission of the Children's Honor Choir has always been to 'To promote excellence in choral rehearsal and performance for children in Sweetwater County; to provide group development in vocal performance; and to sponsor students to perform in state, national and regional honor choirs.”
Recognized throughout Wyoming and Utah in their blue-and-black performance attire (formerly green and black), the children's choir has earned many superior and excellent awards at festivals and has performed with the Sweetwater BOCES Community Choir, Rock Springs High School choirs, Casper Children's Choir and locally at the Festival of Trees. They have performed in holiday and spring concerts, at the White Mountain Mall and in several locations for the Rpcl Springs Young At Heart senior center.
Annually, singers of the choir have been selected by audition to participate in the ACDA Honor Choir hosted throughout Wyoming. Many singers have also taken this experience to a National level through ACDA and Organization of American Kodaly Educators and have performed throughout the United States.
Under the direction of Wendy Compton, the Children's Choir sponsored two Festival of Voices, invitational choral performances which included Rock Springs and Green River choirs.
Prior to the start of the Sweetwater BOCES Children's Honor Choir, Soundwave, an all-boys choir, was created and directed by Wessel, Chris Jacobsen, and the late Earl Starks. This choir was known its performances around the community and for its performance in Cheyenne for the 1987 inauguration of Gov. Mike Sullivan, where Soundwave performed “Wyoming,” written and conducted by Starks.
Conductors of the SBOCES Children's Honor Choir throughout the years have included its founder, Wessel, Helen Berrett, Robin Neal, and Wendy Compton. Accompanists included Leesa Kuhlmann, Emily Durant and Christy Lev. Shana Francis became the choir secretary in 2004 when her children were members of the choir and remained in that position to this day.
“I continue to express my appreciation to Sweetwater BOCES and its director, Dr. Bernadine Craft, for the years of support to this program,” Wessel said. “It is my sincere hope that a new choir program will be created for children in Sweetwater County which will continue to bring choral music and performance to the community, giving youth the opportunity to develop and demonstrate excellence in the performing arts.”
As the 2018-2019 season came to an end, the singers of the SBOCES Children's Honor Choir once again traveled to Salt Lake City to perform in the Trills and Thrillls Music Festival at Clayton Junior High School and celebrated their two superior ratings at the Lagoon Theme Park.
In early June, 12 of the singers represented this program and performed in the 2019 Wyoming ACDA Children's Honor Choir with director Henry Leck of the Indianapolis Children's Choir.
Certified conductors interested in developing a new youth program in the performing arts are welcome to submit resumes to Craft at the Sweetwater BOCES office located at Western Wyoming Community College.
