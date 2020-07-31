SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and its not-for-profit partner, the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, announced the winners of 2020’s scholarship program and essay contest.
SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
Celeste Keelin was the winner of the scholarship program for her essay, “The History in Me,” for which she received a cash scholarship of $500. Celeste, who graduated this year from the Rock Springs High School, will be attending the University of Wyoming this fall, majoring in physiology/pre-med.
ESSAY CONTEST
Jessica Lee Petri, a student at the Green River High School, won the 11th-grade competition for her essay “Cowboy’s Cultural Change.” The seveth-grade prize went to Allona Brown, who attends Lincoln Middle School in Green River, and Ethan Bundy was awarded the sixth-grade prize for “John Wesley Powell.” Bundy goes to Lincoln Middle School in Green River.
The essay contest winners each received a check for $50.
Funding for the contest’s awards was provided by the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation.
Museum Director Brie Blasi joined the rest of the museum staff in congratulating the winners.
