ROCK SPRINGS —Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and the Community Fine Arts Center will host a public celebration for the 80th anniversary of the first painting purchased by teacher Elmer Halseth and the Rock Springs High School students. The reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St.
The celebration will include a student art competition and music performed by students and local musicians. Refreshments for the evening will be prepared by the culinary students from the Rock Springs Junior High and High Schools.
Several local artists have donated art to be raffled that evening. Tickets are available from Community Fine Arts Center board members and at the Community Fine Arts Center. The proceeds are going to support a special project that the Community Fine Arts Center board will announce that evening.
About the collection
The art collection was started by a group of students encouraged by Halseth to raise money through bake sales, school carnivals and collecting scrap metal. It originally hung in the high school library and classrooms for the students to learn about and appreciate the visual arts. It has been displayed for the public since 1966 when Halseth helped open the Community Fine Arts Center to make this large collection of art accessible for everyone in the community. Over the years, the center has expanded to include special exhibits, performances and classes for all residents and visitors of Sweetwater County.
About the Community Fine Arts Center
The Community Fine Arts Center is a unique collaboration of Sweetwater County School District No. 1, the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. The Community Fine Arts Center operates as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Additional funding support comes from such organizations as Sweetwater County Library Foundation, Wyoming Arts Council and Sweetwater Bard of Cooperative Educational Services.
The Community Fine Arts Center’s goal of providing a variety of art experiences to the community directs the calendar of events each year. Each month, a new exhibit is displayed featuring individual artists, traveling exhibitions, or themed shows for community artists.
The Community Fine Arts Center’s hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
