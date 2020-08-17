Crosswalk

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department reminds motorist that school zones will be in affect Wednesday morning as children head back to school. Be aware of flashing lights in all school zones, with the speed limit 20 miles per hour. The Police Department also reminds motorist of students in crosswalks and be sure to look for crosswalk attendants in most zones around the schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.