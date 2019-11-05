LARAMIE — A scientist and an educator who have enhanced the knowledge and conservation of biological diversity in Wyoming will receive lifetime achievement awards from the University of Wyoming’s Biodiversity Institute.
The work of Dennis Knight and Duane Keown will be honored at an award ceremony on Friday at the UW Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center.
Brent Ewers, director of the UW Biodiversity Institute, along with representatives of the award winners’ nominating committees and members of the community, will distribute the awards to Knight and Keown at 6 p.m. The award ceremony is open to the public. A meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. and a reception following the ceremony will be in the Berry Center.
“We welcome anyone who has been touched by Dennis’ or Duane’s work to attend the ceremony,” Ewers said in a press release. “These two individuals are cornerstones to biodiversity science and conservation, and showing your support and appreciation will make the award ceremony an even more special experience.”
Knight will receive the Contributions to Biodiversity Science Award, which acknowledges his achievements in the field of vegetation ecology. Knight’s research laid the foundation for the understanding of Wyoming’s ecology and biological diversity; his insightful analyses and discoveries in plant ecology, set forth in scientific papers and reports for managers and state agencies, have enabled prudent and informed management of the state’s natural resources for many decades.
His discoveries and syntheses were made available to a broad audience through his 1994 book “Mountains and Plains,” revised and expanded in 2014 with additional authors. In addition, Knight inspired and mentored a generation of students to become leaders in research and management of the state’s rich biological heritage.
Keown is the recipient of the Contributions to Biodiversity Conservation Award, for his commitment to conservation education in Wyoming. Keown devoted much of his professional career to developing, piloting and revising effective educational strategies to prepare young people to make prudent, informed decisions about the future use and management of natural resources.
During his tenure as director of the Wyoming Conservation Center, Keown spearheaded the development of the aptly titled “Wild, Wonderful Wyoming: Choices for the Future” curriculum materials to make conservation education accessible to all K-12 classrooms. The teacher participants, who, in turn, have passed on their knowledge to their students, have multiplied the impact of Keown’s work many times to reach thousands of students across Wyoming.
The Biodiversity Science and Conservation Awards were created in 2013 to thank individuals who have dedicated their lives to increasing public and professional understanding, appreciation and conservation of biological diversity in Wyoming. They are distributed in odd-number years.
For more information, visit www.wyobiodiversity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.