ROCK SPRINGS — For the fourth consecutive year, Edward Jones financial advisor Ryan Scott of Rock Springs has been named to Barron’s Magazine’s annual list of “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State.”
Scott has served area investors for the past 19 years.
“This is a great honor, and I share it with the clients who have entrusted me to help them achieve financially what they value most," Scott said in a press release. "I treasure the relationships we build over time as we tailor financial solutions to their individual goals and unique life circumstances."
Scott’s office is located at 1977 Dewar Drive, Suite H in Rock Springs. He and his branch team including Sr. Branch Office Administrator Debbie Douchant and Branch Office Administrator Sharin King can be reached at 307-382-3278.
Barron’s Magazine’s “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State” ranking appeared in the March 16 edition. Barron’s Top 1,200 criteria is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, philanthropic work and more. The rating is not indicative of the financial advisor’s future performance. Neither Edward Jones nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the rating.
Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones and Co., L.P.
