ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host Scottish Burns Night from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Atrium. The event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend.
Scottish Burns Night is a traditional birthday celebration of the Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns. Robert Burns penned classic poems such as "Address to a Haggis" and "Auld Lang Syne."
Western will host its own Burns night to celebrate the poet’s life and work, as well as the culture and traditions of Scotland. Savor the sounds of live bagpipe music and the taste of haggis, a dish immortalized by Robert Burns’ poetry. Try the unique Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru (pronounced "Iron Brew"). Imagine the bonny hills of Scotland as Western students and faculty present songs and poems evoking the majesty and mystery of the northernmost country in Great Britain.
“We are excited to host our second Burn’s Night celebration at Western. Come and learn about Scottish culture and hear some amazing poetry. You have got to come and try the haggis!” Dr. Dana Pertermann, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Western said in a press release.
This event is sponsored by Western’s Music, Engineering, and Anthropology Departments, as well as Western Cultural Affairs.
For more information on the event, Pertermann at dpertermann@westernwyoming.edu.
