ROCK SPRINGS — To earn the Eagle Scout rank, Boy Scouts’ highest achievement, a Scout must lead and complete a project to benefit the community.
Jeremiah Fennell of Troop 4 initially decided to make a game table to donate to Bunning Park, but his plans soon expanded. Thinking he’d create a table that would be cemented in place, he thought one table would be plenty of work. However, after contacting the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department and learning the table didn’t have to be permanently anchored, he doubled his plans and output.
On Monday morning, Fennell delivered the two picnic tables he completed with the help of his family and other Scouts. Each table features two checkerboard squares and a cubbyhole to store pieces to play checkers.
Fennell said they’d broken in the tables before dropping them off as they used them to eat celebratory meals. His family added they’d also gotten bumped around a little when they were transported by trailer to the park.
Some of Fennell’s fellow laborers were on hand when the trailers were moved into position, including Scouts Atticus Olson and TJ Stephens. Masen Werkele, another of Troop 4 member, also worked on the project.
The tables are just the latest improvements to Bunning Park. The city purchased some of the surrounding homes and has been razing them to create more room for parking, especially handicap-accessible spaces. There are plans to redirect a nearby road to better improve access, according to Dave Lansang, city parks and recreation director.
Many local companies donated supplies toward the project. Donors included Bloedorn Lumber, Home Depot, Sherwin-Williams, and Bennett Paint & Glass. Pitt Stop Signs & Graphix made the plaque that proclaims the origins of the tables being Fennel’s Eagle Scout project. His grandmother, Cherann Bradbury, said Fennell covered any additional project costs with the money he earned from odd jobs.
“He’s a busy little guy,” she said.
She recounted how he’s been helping the family rebuild structures that burned in the Roosevelt Fire in addition to spending time in Scouts, playing hockey in the winter and going into high school band.
“He doesn’t have too many free days,” she added.
The gaming aspect of the tables were put to the test Monday. Mayor Tim Kaumo faced off against Fennell in a friendly game.
“What do you have up your sleeves?” Kaumo playfully asked partway through the match.
“As you can see, I really don’t have sleeves,” Fennell replied.
While Kaumo bested the Scout, after they shook hands the mayor invited Fennell to return another time so they could play “best two out of three.”
