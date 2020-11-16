SWEETWATER COUNTY — Scouting for Food will take place on Nov. 21in Rock Springs and Green River. In Rock Springs, Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA have delivered bags to some areas. Those bags will be picked up by the Scouts.
Rock Springs residents who did not receive bags are asked to deliver donated food to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center St. or the Rock Springs Library or White Mountain Library.
In Green River, residents are asked to bring their food donations to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 550 Uinta Drive, Suite F, located behind Golden Hour Senior Center or from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Smith's Food and Drug.
Any commercially packaged non-perishable food is appreciated, as well as personal items such as shampoo and toothpaste.
