Jack Aanerude

BEAR LAKE — BSA Scout Jack Aanerude carves wood for a requirement on his Woodcarving Merit Badge on Aug. 5 at Camp Hunt on Bear Lake. Aanerude and 14 other Scouts in Troop 86 attended the camp the week of August 3-8 with Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle and other adult leaders. Activities included earning merit badges, shooting, archery, swimming and boating.

