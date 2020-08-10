BEAR LAKE — BSA Scout Jack Aanerude carves wood for a requirement on his Woodcarving Merit Badge on Aug. 5 at Camp Hunt on Bear Lake. Aanerude and 14 other Scouts in Troop 86 attended the camp the week of August 3-8 with Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle and other adult leaders. Activities included earning merit badges, shooting, archery, swimming and boating.