GREEN RIVER — BB guns, an obstacle course, science experiments, Morse code, and archery are just a few of the activities offered at a day camp for Cub Scouts that is also open to boys and girls who want to attend but are not currently enrolled in Scouting.
Children who will be in first through third grades in the fall can attend a day camp on July 24 at the Pioneer Trails Picnic Area north of Green River. Check in will be at 8 a.m. with stations beginning at 9 a.m. Attendees need to bring their own sack lunch. Activities will end at 4 p.m. for this age group. The cost is $25 per child and includes the supplies for all materials needed at camp.
Children who will be in fourth and fifth grades are invited to the Webelos overnighter 5-10 p.m. on July 24 at Pioneer Trails and continue from 8-11 a.m. July 25. To camp overnight, a child must be accompanied by an adult who pays $10 to cover the food provided for supper and breakfast. The fee for a child is $35.
The Cub Scout day camp and the Webelos overnighter are annual events offered through the local Boy Scout Council. What makes this camp different is that it is open for all children, whether they are Cub Scouts or not. Children can be checked in and left under the supervision of adult Scout leaders, except for the campout, where the child must be with an adult.
The Cub Scout program is open to children first through fifth grades. It teaches duty to God and country, helping other people, and keeping oneself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight. It is family centered and offers a variety of activities.
For information on joining, contact Scout executive Budd Allen at 307-707-5365. Parents can call 801-479-5460 to register their child for camp.
