ROCK SPRINGS — Boy Scout Troop 86 celebrated the completion of 97 merit badges and seven rank advancements during the quarterly court of honor on July 14.
Soren Christensen planned and conducted the program to meet a requirement on his Communications merit badge. It began with an opening prayer and a flag ceremony led by JP Sorensen.
Guest speaker Kurt Christensen entertained the Scouts and their families by teaching them a warrior chant from the Pacific Islands that he learned while on a mission for the church.
Leaders Nathan Riddle and Cameron Davies awarded badges to the twelve Scouts in attendance, as well as recognizing the badges earned by Scouts unable to attend.
Groovy Patrol members Lincoln Smith, Skyler Riddle and Andrew Riddle received their Second Class badges. Josh Davies was awarded both his Second and First Class badges. Elijah Goff received his Star rank, and Alex Alvey received Life rank.
Troop members earned the majority of their merit badges while attending Camp Bartlett in June. Popular badges included those for rifle shooting, canoeing, climbing, leatherworking and chess.
Cameron Davies gave the Scoutmaster's Minute. He told of taking his son to Disneyland and then to Scout camp, after which his son told him that camp was more fun than Disneyland.
The meeting concluded with a closing flag ceremony and a closing prayer, followed by refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.