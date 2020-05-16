GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 announced that its Teacher of the Year is Mrs. Colleen Seiloff.
Seiloff will begin her 26th year in the district in the fall and is currently teaching mathematics at Green River High School.
According to Mike Aimone, Assistant Principal at Green River High School, “Colleen works seamlessly with a special education teacher and paraprofessionals to ensure Algebra I students are learning and closing skill gaps.”
According to a statement from Sweetwater County School District No. 2, "in a time when educators have been asked to examine their practice and collaborate with others, Mrs. Seiloff has epitomized that capacity, while maintaining strong student/teacher relationships."
As the Teacher of the Year, Seiloff will be in the Wyoming District Teacher of the Year pool and eligible to be chosen as the 2021 Wyoming Teacher of the Year. All of the 2021 Wyoming District Teachers of the Year will be recognized at the Wyoming Education Summit on September 23 where the 2021 Wyoming Teacher of the Year will be announced. The Wyoming Teacher of the Year will automatically be a nominee for the National Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.