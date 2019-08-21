CHEYENNE — U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., encourages veterans in Wyoming to share their stories as part of the Veterans History Project, an initiative that aims to preserve and make accessible the personal recollections of American veterans.
Enzi, in collaboration with the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress, is hosting an event dedicated to training volunteers and recording veterans’ stories on Sept. 7 at the Laramie County Community College Pathfinder Building in Cheyenne. It is free and open to the public.
“Our debt to our country’s veterans is never more clear to me than when I listen to firsthand accounts of their service,” Enzi said in a press release. “Our veterans’ sacrifices have shaped history, protecting the rights and freedoms we cherish as Americans. The Veterans History Project Day is a wonderful opportunity to show gratitude for our Wyoming veterans. I encourage everyone to be part of this important project and honor the men and women who served.”
A training workshop will begin at 10 a.m. for volunteers interested in capturing the histories of our veterans. Volunteers will learn more about the program and receive training on how to conduct interviews and submit those interviews to the Library of Congress. At 1 p.m., veterans are welcome to record their stories. At 3 p.m., there will be a formal donation ceremony with the librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden.
For more information, visit www.enzi.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/veterans-history-project_1 or business.facebook.com/events/494580621086562. To RSVP, contact press secretary Rachel Vliem at rachel_vliem@enzi.senate.gov.
