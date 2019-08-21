Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging
veterans in Wyoming to share their stories as part of the Veterans
History Project, an initiative that aims to preserve and make accessible
the personal recollections of American veterans.
Enzi, in collaboration with the Veterans History Project at the Library
of Congress, is hosting an event dedicated to training volunteers and
recording veterans’ stories on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Laramie County
Community College Pathfinder Building in Cheyenne. It is free and open
to the public.
“Our debt to our country’s veterans is never more clear to me than
when I listen to firsthand accounts of their service,” Enzi said in a press release.
“Our veterans’ sacrifices have shaped history, protecting the rights
and freedoms we cherish as Americans. The Veterans History Project Day
is a wonderful opportunity to show gratitude for our Wyoming veterans. I
encourage everyone to be part of this important project and honor the
men and women who served.”
A training workshop will begin at 10 a.m. for volunteers interested in
capturing the histories of our veterans. Volunteers will learn more
about the program and receive training on how to conduct interviews and
submit those interviews to the Library of Congress. At 1 p.m., veterans
are welcome to record their stories. At 3 p.m., there will be a formal
donation ceremony with the Librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden.
For more information, visit Enzi’s website at https://www.enzi.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/veterans-history-project_1 or at https://business.facebook.com/events/494580621086562/.
To RSVP, contact Enzi’s press secretary, Rachel Vliem, at
