Seniors and students did a great job of mingling on Remember When Monday, getting to know one another and discussing a variety of topics. In addition to inviting seniors to lunch, third-graders at the school performed several Christmas songs, expressed their appreciation to Rock Springs Young at Heart for usually hosting the event, and made snowman-face decorations out of straw hats to give away to seniors present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.