GREEN RIVER — Serenity One Sanctuary will celebrate their new location with a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Saturday at 340 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
Serenity One Sanctuary offers metaphysical items including crystals, crystal jewelry, crystal candles, crystal body oils and crystal bath soaks and crystal bath bombs.
For more information call 307-871-4190.
