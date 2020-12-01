CHEYENNE — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is proud to partner with rancher Jay Butler in Converse County and 307 Meats in Laramie for the latest donation of seven beef to Food from the Farm + Ranch. This collaboration exemplifies the partnership between related industries committed to utilizing Wyoming products to care for Wyoming people.
Food from the Farm + Ranch, launched in May 2020 by Wyoming Hunger Initiative as a way to utilize Wyoming products to combat food insecurity has increased drastically statewide this year. While the program helps to meet immediate increased need, it also creates a sustainable long-term solution beyond the pandemic for families and food pantries alike which can purchase meat raised and processed locally instead of relying on out-of-state suppliers.
As a school board member and chair of the Douglas Boys and Girls Club, Jay Butler is passionate about providing resources for local families. He has long been an advocate for local protein and has spearheaded the program to ensure all protein utilized in his local school district is sourced from local ranchers. This approach requires a great deal of volunteerism as Butler not only collects donations from local ranchers but cares for them until the processing date. He ultimately delivers them to the processor, logging hundreds of miles of travel.
Butler’s latest donation of seven beef to Wyoming Hunger Initiative will be distributed to the eight Boys and Girls Clubs across the state of Wyoming as a vital source of protein for our youth. Livestock was donated by Representative Aaron Clausen, Joe and Karen Rankin, Brace and Linda Rharmy, Andy and Kay Moore, Lee and Moriah Moore, Shawn and Lisa Daly, Shirley and Brad Churchill, and Jay and Linda Butler.
“Being a producer myself, my initial vision for Wyoming Hunger Initiative was to encompass a component of agriculture that would be part of the solution to food insecurity in our state. I am beyond excited about the immediate partnership between so many agencies working together to ensure longevity of the program,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said in a press release.
ABOUT WYOMING HUNGER INITIATIVE
Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to find and support Wyoming solutions to the challenge of food insecurity, which affects approximately 71,000 residents statewide. Launched in October 2019, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the official initiative of Wyoming's First Lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor's Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.nohungerwyo.org.
