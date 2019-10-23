ROCK SPRINGS — Church members from Victory Christian Fellowship have been reaching out to encourage others and be a light in the community. Last Friday, Oct. 18, Lance Sanders, TJ Cunninghamn, Annie Cunningham, Jason Cunningham and Jayce Carr braved the cold and windy weather to spend time in Bunning Park, ready to encourage anyone who came along.
The group set out brown paper sacks filled with various snacks. Each sack had a different message written on it -- “Jesus Saves,” “God is good,” “Jesus is love.” Lance Sanders expressed his hope that each message would be what its recipient needed to hear. The sacks were placed on top of blue English Standard Version Bibles, keeping the Bibles from blowing open in the wind. Both the snacks and the Bibles were free to anyone who wanted them.
“Snack packs and the truth in stacks!” Sanders exclaimed happily.
In addition to giving out food and Bibles, the group offered music and games for people to enjoy. Cornhole and checkers were set up on the Bunning Park stage near a sound system from which the group played and performed music. TJ Cunningham explained that they have different styles -- he freestyle raps, and Sanders sings. Sanders commented that the music helps attract people, making them curious to come over and see what’s happening.
For anyone who does come, the group offers to pray with and for them. TJ Cunningham said that sometimes when you ask people if you can pray for them, they will often open up about personal hardships they’re experiencing, and prayer is often an encouragement.
Although only a handful of people had come through the park early on Friday night, the group was encouraged by the “blessings” they’d already seen. Sanders showed a video he had taken of one man who had come by earlier and danced to the music. He also filmed a Facebook live video encouraging people to come out and share what the group was doing. As cars began pulling up in the Bunning Park parking lot, Sanders and Cunningham prayed together that people would come by and be blessed.
The group from Victory Christian Fellowship has put on events like this before, often spontaneously, setting up wherever they can and seeking to be a blessing to anyone who comes by. The church supports the ministries Growing for Jesus and Christ Endeavors Ministries. They plan to continue doing events like this on a regular basis in locations such as Bunning Park.
