GLENDALE, Arizona — Shelby Porter, PT, DPT, has completed a doctor of physical therapy degree at the College of Health Sciences of Midwestern University. Degrees were conferred in a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Midwestern University on May 22, 2020.
Dr. Porter is the daughter of Cleav Porter and Kayleen Logan of Rock Springs. She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2013, earned a B.S. in kinesiology and health promotion from the University of Wyoming in 2017, and received her DPT from Midwestern University in 2020.
While at Midwestern, she served as Student Physical Therapy Association secretary, co-chairman of Arizona Student Special Interest Group Student Conclave 2019, and traveled to Guatemala on a mission trip to provide physical therapy services and equipment. Dr. Porter plans to return home to Wyoming to practice physical therapy.
