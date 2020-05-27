GREEN RIVER —The parents of Grace Marie Shields announce their daughter’s engagement and forthcoming wedding to Isaiah Anthony Munoz.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Shields of Douglas, Alaska. She is a 2016 graduate of Rock Springs High School and plans to earn an Associate of Emergency Medical Services degree from Western Wyoming Community College this spring. She is currently employed with Sweetwater Medics as an Emergency Medical Technician.
The prospective groom is the son of Kari Munoz of Rock Springs and Geno Munoz of Casper. He is a 2014 graduate of Green River High School and is currently employed with the Ciner mine near Green River.
The couple is planning a July wedding at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rock Springs, with the Rev. Ted Bourret officiating. A reception will follow the ceremony.
The couple will reside in Green River.
